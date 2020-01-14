傷ついた心を癒やす処方箋。深い闇から立ち直るには？
死別や離婚。人生には、愛を失うときもあります。
つらい気持ちを正常まで戻すには、どのようにするとよいのでしょうか。世界から注目されているスウェーデン出身のヨガ・インストラクター、レイチェル・ブレイゼンの新刊から、そのヒントを学びましょう。
3. 自分の内面に向き合ってみましょう
レイチェルはだてに｢ヨガ・ガール｣と呼ばれているわけではありません。ヨガを実践して瞑想を行い、毎日日記をつけています。喪失感でたとえ心が傷ついていても、自分の内面に向かう時間をなんとか作り出すことが大切だとレイチェルは考えています。
悲しみにくれているなら、自分と向き合うことが苦しみに対処する助けになると彼女は話します。
｢毎日どんな形でもいいので、自分を深くかえりみることは大切です。私たちは無理をしてしまいがちだし、自分のことを思いやることもありません。
でも自分の言動を知って、自分にとって効果的なことや効果的ではないことを知ることは、自分自身の気持ちを把握する助けになるんです。
今の状況に満足できれば、立ち上がって体を動かしたい、好きなことをやりたい、他人に優しくしたいという気持ちになれるはず。
そういう気分になれない時は？ いったん立ち止まって、自分にこう問いかけましょう。どうすればこの気持ちから自由になれるの？｣
4. 体を大事にしましょう
深い悲しみにうちのめされている時は、ゆっくり時間かけて公園を散歩したいとは思わないでしょうし、栄養たっぷりのサラダを作りたい気分にもならないでしょう。
でもレイチェルは、ほんの些細なことでもいいので、自分に何かできることをしたほうがいいと言います。
｢悲嘆にくれていたり、つらいことを経験したりしている最中には、体はいろいろなことを二の次にしてしまいます。なぜなら何かをする気力が出ないから。
だけど、いつもと同じように食事をして、体を動かさなくてはだめ。何かが崩壊して気持ちがボロボロになってしまった時に、自分の面倒を見るのをやめてしまったら、物事はさらにつらくなってしまいます｣
5. 気持ちを分かち合いましょう
自分の考えや気持ちを誰かと分かち合うことが、感情を処理する助けになる、とレイチェルは思っています。
｢若い頃に何かを経験した時に思ったことや感じたことを、多くの人はあまり気にしていません。でもトラウマや押さえ込んでいる感情に対しては、きちんと注意を向けるべきだと思います｣
ヨガリトリート を行っている間、レイチェルは生徒たちに対話を通じてパートナーと気持ちを分かち合うという実践をさせました。
ひとりが心に隠していたことを打ち明けて、相手はただそれを聞くというものです。
｢悩んでいること、自分に起きたトラウマ、いま感じていることを相手に伝えるようにします。それまで放置していたことがあるのを理解し、自分の口からそれが出てくるまで、少し深く自分の心の奥まで入り込みます。
この実践で私が気に入っているのは、相手にアドバイスをしたり、自分の意見を言ったりするのではなくて、ただそこに座って、心が通じ合い、じっと相手の話に耳を傾けることです｣
またレイチェルは社会奉仕の力も信じています。
｢ボランティアは、人生やその時の状況に対する何かしらの視点を与えてくれます。自分以外にもつらい思いをしている人たちがいることを思い出すことではなく、誰かとつながっていると感じることができるからです｣
6. たとえ不安でも、心配するのをやめましょう
2014年に大好きな人たちを失った後、レイチェルは自殺を考えたと告白しています。
｢気分がどん底だった私は、水の中に向かって歩いていきました。
でも、ふと犬たちを家に連れて帰ってくれる人が誰もいないことに気づいたの。あれは、大きな恩寵のようなものだったのかもしれないのですが、何かが、私を現実に引き戻したのです｣
それは家族について、じっくり考えていた時期でもありました。
｢私が知る限り、いつも母は自殺願望が強かった。妹も子どもの頃は本当に暗い考えを抱いていて、自分がいなかったら彼女たちは、どんな生活だったのだろうと考えていた｣
2015年の初頭、レイチェルが女友達とタイに旅行している時に、彼女の母親は2度目の自殺未遂を図ります。レイチェルが介入し、母親の命を再び救いました。
母親との関係がうまくいくようになったのは、2017年になってから。レイチェルの母親はまだ回復の途中ですが、飲酒癖を克服しました。母親の中で、何かが“変わった”とレイチェルは言います。
この年、ヨガリトリートを経て、レイチェルは母親に対する怒りや苦悩に対して向き合いました。そして28歳で最初の妊娠した時に、自分の家族はきっと大丈夫だとようやく感じることができたと話します。
｢最終的には不安な状況でも心配しないということを学びました｣
人生における数々の喪失に今も対処しているレイチェルですが、自分の周囲の世界、つまり家族や夫、娘、そして自分の心の中に、多くの愛があることも知りました。
｢起こることすべてに意味があります。何かが起きている状況と、それが起こるのには理由があることを理解する。そこにあるギャップを埋める必要があります｣
Image : shutterstock.com
マイロハスより転載（2019.11.14）
Maya A. Kishida（翻訳）