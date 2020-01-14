連載
傷ついた心を癒やす処方箋。深い闇から立ち直るには？

MYLOHAS

image via shutterstock

死別や離婚。人生には、愛を失うときもあります。

つらい気持ちを正常まで戻すには、どのようにするとよいのでしょうか。世界から注目されているスウェーデン出身のヨガ・インストラクター、レイチェル・ブレイゼンの新刊から、そのヒントを学びましょう。

レイチェルってどんな人？、レイチェルのつらい思い出、リカバーの方法その1＆2は、こちら

3. 自分の内面に向き合ってみましょう

2-2
image via shutterstock

レイチェルはだてに｢ヨガ・ガール｣と呼ばれているわけではありません。ヨガを実践して瞑想を行い、毎日日記をつけています。喪失感でたとえ心が傷ついていても、自分の内面に向かう時間をなんとか作り出すことが大切だとレイチェルは考えています。

悲しみにくれているなら、自分と向き合うことが苦しみに対処する助けになると彼女は話します。

｢毎日どんな形でもいいので、自分を深くかえりみることは大切です。私たちは無理をしてしまいがちだし、自分のことを思いやることもありません。

でも自分の言動を知って、自分にとって効果的なことや効果的ではないことを知ることは、自分自身の気持ちを把握する助けになるんです。

今の状況に満足できれば、立ち上がって体を動かしたい、好きなことをやりたい、他人に優しくしたいという気持ちになれるはず。

そういう気分になれない時は？ いったん立ち止まって、自分にこう問いかけましょう。どうすればこの気持ちから自由になれるの？｣

この投稿をInstagramで見る

My Favorite Books on Yoga and Spirituality📚✨❤️ It’s podcast day!!! In today’s episode of the podcast I share all my favorite books on yoga and spirituality - the books that completely helped change my life. I tell the story of how each book made it’s way into my life, the essence of the book, pearls of wisdom and how I’ve been able to apply the teachings of each one. This is one of the most requested podcast episodes of all time and I’ve carefully chosen the books that have helped me on my own journey, brought me back to the light during dark times, supported healing and brought me peace of mind. I’m hoping a few (or all!) will resonate with you as well. Link in bio to listen or go to rachelbrathen.com for a list of all podcast providers! Happy listening. x . . Now - SHARE YOUR FAVORITE BOOKS IN THE COMMENT SECTION!😍😍😍 #yogagirlpodcast #yogagirl #books #book #yoga #spirituality #meditation #bliss #study #read #reader #spiritual #teaching #breathe #stillness #sadhana

Rachel Brathen(@yoga_girl)がシェアした投稿 -

4. 体を大事にしましょう

3-1
image via shutterstock

深い悲しみにうちのめされている時は、ゆっくり時間かけて公園を散歩したいとは思わないでしょうし、栄養たっぷりのサラダを作りたい気分にもならないでしょう。

でもレイチェルは、ほんの些細なことでもいいので、自分に何かできることをしたほうがいいと言います。

｢悲嘆にくれていたり、つらいことを経験したりしている最中には、体はいろいろなことを二の次にしてしまいます。なぜなら何かをする気力が出ないから。

だけど、いつもと同じように食事をして、体を動かさなくてはだめ。何かが崩壊して気持ちがボロボロになってしまった時に、自分の面倒を見るのをやめてしまったら、物事はさらにつらくなってしまいます

この投稿をInstagramで見る

Confession: I have never struggled so much with being vegan as I have over these past two weeks! The wedding we went to had an all-vegan dinner which was amazing but it was my only sit-down meal that didn’t require a struggle. We are in a very quaint, quiet place in the south of France and since I normally never have any issues anywhere I go I didn’t prepare more than I would traveling any other place. Normally at restaurants I glance at the whole menu, and if there isn’t a vegan meal on it I check out what ingredients are used for other things - sides, veggies, that sort of thing... And I ask the kitchen to prepare me something. Or, I’ll modify an existing dish (remove the cheese, fish, meat etc). 9 times out of 10 people are super accommodating and in bigger cities there are always types of cuisine I can count on for vegan food (Japanese, Indian, Chinese, Libanese food... The BEST😍) but here in this part of France it’s all French food and restaurants are not very keen to modify anything🙈😅 The dishes are what they are and the menu is what it is - if you don’t like it, go elsewhere. We have had a kitchen in two of the places we’ve stayed but we were only there for two days so it didn’t make sense to stock up the fridge and then have to throw away all the food. There is one place here with a vegan lasagna and I’ve had it like seven times😂 And the restaurants here don’t do to-go food (so when it’s dinner time and we have to take baby home to sleep for the night we are shit out of luck altogether)💩 . The supermarket here is tiny, there is no hummus, no veggie spreads.. There are vegetables and fruits obvi so baby and I have basically lived off of berries, avocados, fresh (amazing) bread and local olive oil for two weeks. The first days were amazing but if I see one more baguette I’m going to smack someone on the head with it! Anyone else with traveling food challenges?? Ah! We fly to Stockholm tomorrow and I’M SO READY! Big city food come at me😜🌮🌯🥗🍲🍚🥙🥞🍝🍜🥟 #hungry #vegan #travel #food #veganism #firstchallenge #feedme #france

Rachel Brathen(@yoga_girl)がシェアした投稿 -

5. 気持ちを分かち合いましょう

4-1
image via shutterstock

自分の考えや気持ちを誰かと分かち合うことが、感情を処理する助けになる、とレイチェルは思っています。

｢若い頃に何かを経験した時に思ったことや感じたことを、多くの人はあまり気にしていません。でもトラウマや押さえ込んでいる感情に対しては、きちんと注意を向けるべきだと思います｣

ヨガリトリート を行っている間、レイチェルは生徒たちに対話を通じてパートナーと気持ちを分かち合うという実践をさせました。

ひとりが心に隠していたことを打ち明けて、相手はただそれを聞くというものです。

悩んでいること、自分に起きたトラウマ、いま感じていることを相手に伝えるようにします。それまで放置していたことがあるのを理解し、自分の口からそれが出てくるまで、少し深く自分の心の奥まで入り込みます。

この実践で私が気に入っているのは、相手にアドバイスをしたり、自分の意見を言ったりするのではなくて、ただそこに座って、心が通じ合い、じっと相手の話に耳を傾けることです｣

またレイチェルは社会奉仕の力も信じています。

｢ボランティアは、人生やその時の状況に対する何かしらの視点を与えてくれます。自分以外にもつらい思いをしている人たちがいることを思い出すことではなく、誰かとつながっていると感じることができるからです｣

6. たとえ不安でも、心配するのをやめましょう

5-1
image via shutterstock

2014年に大好きな人たちを失った後、レイチェルは自殺を考えたと告白しています。

｢気分がどん底だった私は、水の中に向かって歩いていきました。

でも、ふと犬たちを家に連れて帰ってくれる人が誰もいないことに気づいたの。あれは、大きな恩寵のようなものだったのかもしれないのですが、何かが、私を現実に引き戻したのです｣

それは家族について、じっくり考えていた時期でもありました。

｢私が知る限り、いつも母は自殺願望が強かった。妹も子どもの頃は本当に暗い考えを抱いていて、自分がいなかったら彼女たちは、どんな生活だったのだろうと考えていた｣

2015年の初頭、レイチェルが女友達とタイに旅行している時に、彼女の母親は2度目の自殺未遂を図ります。レイチェルが介入し、母親の命を再び救いました。

母親との関係がうまくいくようになったのは、2017年になってから。レイチェルの母親はまだ回復の途中ですが、飲酒癖を克服しました。母親の中で、何かが“変わった”とレイチェルは言います。

この年、ヨガリトリートを経て、レイチェルは母親に対する怒りや苦悩に対して向き合いました。そして28歳で最初の妊娠した時に、自分の家族はきっと大丈夫だとようやく感じることができたと話します。

｢最終的には不安な状況でも心配しないということを学びました｣

人生における数々の喪失に今も対処しているレイチェルですが、自分の周囲の世界、つまり家族や夫、娘、そして自分の心の中に、多くの愛があることも知りました。

起こることすべてに意味があります。何かが起きている状況と、それが起こるのには理由があることを理解する。そこにあるギャップを埋める必要があります｣

泣きたいときに涙を流す効用、泣く方法4つ

自分を労わってますか？ 疲れやストレスを和らげるヒント

疲労回復のプロが教える、朝起きたときに疲れていない体を手に入れる方法

Image : shutterstock.com

マイロハスより転載（2019.11.14）

Maya A. Kishida（翻訳）

powered by

ライフ・ワーク・“ラーン”のレバレッジが重要に。仕事と学びの最新系で知る、近未来の豊かさ

ライフ・ワーク・“ラーン”のレバレッジが重要に。仕事と学びの最新系で知る、近未来の豊かさ

Sponsored

